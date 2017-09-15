Music Matters: The sounds of the summer

Music has certainly been the sound of summer across the city with some fabulous live music to enjoy, writes Michael Cross, Peterborough Music Hub programme co-ordinator.

In August, Kindred Youth Theatre presented their superb production of the musical Spamalot.

Musical director Steve Hession assembled a first-class group of very talented young players. The live orchestra added much to the atmosphere in the theatre and it was fitting that audiences stayed long after the curtain came down, enjoying the ‘outro’ and gave the orchestra one final well-deserved round of applause.

Musical Theatre remains very popular in the city, and Eastern Angles, known for creating entertaining plays about the lives and experiences of Peterborians, is currently looking for people to perform in their latest production – a musical all about Freemans Distribution Centre. No acting experience is necessary, just a willingness to get on stage and have some fun as part of a team. The show, ‘All Wrapped Up in Westwood’, will be performed at The Undercroft at Serpentine Green from October 26 – November 5 . If you fancy a go, just contact Lauren on: pboro@easternangles.co.uk

Last month also saw the Peterborough Youth Orchestra meet for its annual summer workshop. Conductor Robin Norman brought together a superb team of professional tutors and players, with over 40 young people taking part. The main orchestra was augmented with the introduction of PYO Too, a new training orchestra and the Peterborough Youth Jazz Ensemble. The workshop culminated in a great evening of music at Peterborough Town Hall, superbly demonstrating the hard work put into the rehearsals and the enormous talent of the players.

So it was with added vigour we returned to the office this week, more determined than ever, to promote the Music Hub’s core mission: to encourage more young people to take up a musical instrument.

One of the Hub’s main target groups includes those studying dance and drama. Companies are now regularly presenting actor-musician shows (the Key Theatre’s annual pantomime has adopted this style of presentation). So, young people considering careers within performing arts should all be encouraged to extend their skills by learning an instrument.

As the ‘quadruple threat’ looks to be here to stay the Hub can support lessons and training with bursaries, instrument loans and wider ensemble training through the Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians - as well as offering practical advice on skills and progression routes.

PCYM starts its new term on Saturday 16 September and taster sessions are available each week, visit www.pcym.org.uk for details.