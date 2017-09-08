Model garden railway owner to open his door to Peterborough public

The owner of a model garden railway is opening his doors to the public at the weekend.

Keith Richardson is allowing members of the public to visit his house at 13 Apsley Way, Longthorpe, on Sunday (September 10) to watch the superb model railway in action.

Keith Richardson with his model garden railway he is to open to the public this weekend at his home at Apsley Way, Longthorpe. EMN-170709-090104009

Keith, who is in his 80s, has been holding an open day for more than a decade now.

Entry is £5 or £10 for a family.

Proceeds go to Peterborough & District Samaritans.

There will be tea and biscuits as well as cake for auction.