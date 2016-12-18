Met gig launch for city band’s latest album

One of Peterborough’s most established bands will launch their third album - Chaos From The Fall - with a special gig at The Met Lounge on January 7.

The band is Untamed and whilst for many local live music fans they’ll be a household name after many years on the local circuit there’s a lot more music fans out there who would enjoy their music if they took the chance to listen.

“Basically, if you’re a fan of bands such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica, even bands such as Rush, then you’d enjoy watching and listening to us,” said lead singer Jon Sampson.