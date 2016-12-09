Magical occasion at the Broadway

Now in its sixth successful year, Peterborough’s biggest Christmas celebration - Christmas Magic at the Broadway theatre - is even bigger for 2016,

The city’s award-winning choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir with special guests Peterborough Festival Orchestra “at home” at the much-loved Broadway Theatre for this unforgettable extravaganza, featuring all your festive favourites and more.

And now there is a 3pm matinee for the whole family to enjoy as well as an evening performance at 7.30pm on Sunday, December 18.

In previous years, Christmas Magic has featured a diverse repertoire including White Christmas, Gaudete, When a Child is Born, Jingle Bells, Santa Baby, O Holy Night, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Driving Home for Christmas, Carol of the Bells and Do You Hear What I Hear, and this year will be just as varied! As always, Christmas Magic will feature the spectacular lighting effects and staging which has become a hallmark of the choirs’ performances and – maybe – there will be another appearance from Peterborough Male Voice Choir’s trademark Christmas jumpers!

Christmas Magic marks the close of another fantastic year for the city’s award-winning choirs: based at Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre, they have performed with stellar musical names including The Kings Singers and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and this year both Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices have performed well on the international competition circuit.

William Prideaux, musical director, says: “Christmas is a very special time of year for our three choirs - it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to put on a great show for our home audience and we’re looking forward to presenting a really memorable evening of festive fun for all the family”.

Tickets for Christmas Magic cost from £16 available on 0333 666 3366 or at www.peterboroughmvchoir.org.uk (fees apply).