Madchester music scene returns with Clone Roses - and Max Chapman at Mixology

The next SolGarden LIVE! sessions brings you the best Stone Roses tribute band in the UK tomorrow (FRIDAY).

Making their first appearance in Peterborough for eight years, the Clone Roses will be bringing a trouch of the “Madchester” music scene to the stage at the Northminster Road venue from 10pm.

The Clone Roses are the longest serving and most popular Roses Tribute playing live today. The attention to detail is second to none, with the band acquiring the same clothing, instruments and usually plays the same set as The Roses themselves. The band have recently played Isle of Wight Festival, Shiine on Weekender, and “A Tribute to Manchester” headlining to over 2500 at Manchester Academy 1, and to 1700 people at Ulster Hall in Belfast, as well as a UK Tour of the o2 Academy music venues.

Expect to hear all the classics: Waterfall, Made of Stone, I am the Resurrection along with the new songs All for One and Beautiful Thing.

Next up at Mixology in Peterborough’s Red Room is Max Chapman on June 30 making his city debut after gaining a Beatport #2 with his Zulu EP.

Max has also recently toured in Amsterdam, Dubai, Belgium, BPM and London’s brand new Printworks venue. He’s also just played at Parklife, We Are FSTVL and started his mammoth Ibiza residency.

To say he’s had a huge 12 months would be an understatement, and he is currently one of the hottest names on the tech house circuit here in the UK – he celebrated New Year playing shows at Elrow Barcelona, Kaluki Manchester, and Leeds all in 24 hours.

Last year he achieved a Beatport #1 on Elrow, a debut album on Mad Tech which achieved critical success, he played Ecuador’s first ever Boiler Room show, and countless gigs across the world including Revolver in Melbourne, Puur Festival in Holland, Warehouse Project UK, Solardo Sea Sessions and a residency at Abode in Ibiza.