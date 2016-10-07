Look who is back in town for tribute show on Saturday

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the death of one of Ireland’s greatest rockers – Phil Lynott, the Thin Lizzy frontman.

It also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic Thin Lizzy album Jailbreak, which included the world wide rock anthem The Boys are Back In Town, a song for which Phil is greatly remembered.

On Saturday, October 22, Peterborough Sports and Leisure Club on Lincoln Road, will host Dedication, a Thin Lizzy tribute show which started out as a one-off back in 2003 and has been held at various venues every year since.

The line up this year features Peterborough’s own Thin Lizzy tribute band Lizzy On The Loose headlining with a greatest hits set.

This year’s special guests Black Rose (Society), from Northampton, who are back after appearing 10 years ago, when they played the whole of the last Thin Lizzy studio album from 1983, Thunder and Lightning, in its entirety plus a greatest hits set, and promise again something really special for this year’s show.

Also on the line-up is Pandora’s Box, a female-fronted classic rock covers band making their long awaited debut at the show and, finally, show openers this year, who need no introduction, rock covers band Third Stone From The Sun, back by popular demand and featuring the awesome talent of Charlie Scott on guitar.

All proceeds from the show will go again to Roisin Dubh Trust, which includes support to under privileged children in Ireland and helps support mothers that have lost their children at an early age.

Very special guest again on the night will be Phil Lynott’s mother Philomena Lynott who will be coming specially all the way from Dublin and has previously been our special guest for 10 of the previous 12 shows.

There will also be Phil Lynott, Thin Lizzy memorabilia raffle and a unique one-only Phil Lynott drum skin again from show sponsor Daral Brennan from Drum Skin Graphics, (www.Facebook.com/DrumSkinGraphics), and a Phil Lynott cardboard cut out kindly donated by big Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy fan, Julia Young (from London), both to be auctioned on the night

There will also be a guitar raffle again, which Philomena Lynott has agreed to sign on the night for the lucky winner.

Tickets are available in advance from Terry Naraine on 07796 250071, email terrynaraine@Hotmail.co.uk or direct from The PSL Club or on the door on the night of the show.