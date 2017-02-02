Look what’s coming to a theatre near you this week

A round up of shows coming to a theatre in the Peterborough area in the coming week.

Adam Kay (Key Comedy Night) Key Theatre, February 3.

Adam Kay sits at a grand piano and sings ‘bracingly intelligent, enormously funny songs’ in the key of A minor. He is the frontman of Amateur Transplants, with over 20 million YouTube hits (including the iconic London Underground Song). He has sold out seven years at Edinburgh, is a regular voice on Radio 4’s Now Show, and a prolific sitcom writer (BBC and Channel 4). Support comes from Phil Jerrod, Sunil Patel and your MC for the evening Ian Smith.

Details 01733 207239 or www.vivacity-peterborough.com

Love and Money

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, tonight

Written by internationally acclaimed Dennis Kelly, this modern play centres around the ideas of debt, desire, the cost of living and what we buy to fill the void.

Details www.oundleschool.org.uk/Stahl-Theatre

Swinging at the Cotton Club

Key Theatre, February 3

Take a step back into 1920s’ New York City for an action-packed show celebrating the music and dance of Harlem’s hottest nightspot, The Cotton Club!

In this show, the exhilarating dance and music of the Cotton Club is recreated by the world’s premier jazz dance ensemble, the fabulous Lindy Hop Dance Company and the show’s special guest tap-dancer; alongside one of the swingingest bands on the circuit, The Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra.

Details 01733 207239 or www.vivacity-peterborough.com

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads

South Holland Centre, Spalding, February 9.

Adrian Berry’s acclaimed darkly funny and moving production From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads tells the tale of Martin - a socially awkward young man with a head full of sound and vision and an obsession with pop legend David Bowie.

On his 18th birthday Martin receives a letter from his absent father which hurls him on a thrilling adventure through London, in Bowie’s footsteps.

Details from 01775 764777, www.southhollandcentre.co.uk or in person at the Box Office.

Narvik

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Feb 6 and 7

A Liverpudlian man and a Norwegian woman are pulled together and torn apart by war as the events of one summer cause ripples across an ocean of time.

Detailswww.oundleschool.org.uk/Stahl-Theatre

Dance workshop

Key Theatre, February 5

Two piece dance company, Crimson and the Rovers fuse two polar opposite styles, breaking and contemporary dance. With both choreographers trained in different backgrounds, their performances find an artistic middle ground to deliver a distinctive style. Follow Benjamin Shepheard and Katie Webster’s style in this innovative workshop, one of a series at the theatre which began last month. Tickets cost £4.

Details at www.vivacity-peterborough.com or by calling the Key Theatre Box Office on 01733 207239.

Amadeus

South Holland Centre, Spalding, tonight.

National Theatre Live presents Amadeus 7pm

broadcast live from the National Theatre. Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic Amadeus, telling the story of the obsessive rivalry between two genius composers. The National Theatre’s exciting and larger-than- life new revival of this traditional play features live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

Details 01775 764777, www.southhollandcentre.co.uk or in person at the Box Office.