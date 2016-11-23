Local youngsters star in Annie at The Cresset

You only have to wait until “Tomorrow” to see the latest stage version of eternally popular musical Annie - when it opens at The Cresset.

Being brought to the stage by RARE Productions, the UK’s largest youth musical theatre production company, it has been in production for five months and in rehearsals for the last 12 weeks

Around 90 local youngsters, aged 8 to 19 feature in the cast (across two different teams) in shows tomorrow, Friday and Saturday.

It is of course based on the strip cartoon Little Orphan Annie, the story of Annie, an orphan living in an orphanage run by the sadistic Miss Hannigan, and her quest to find her real parents.

She is invited to spend Christmas at the home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, who offers to help Annie in her quest.

Enlisting the help of his powerful friends, including the President of the United States, the search for Annie’s parents produces some unexpected results, but although it transpires that her parents dies a long time ago, the story has a very happy conclusion.

Featuring such well known songs as “Tomorrow”, “Hard Knock Life” and “NYC”, this production will appeal to all.

Tickets cost £14.50 (£13 concessions) and are obtainable from the theatre box office on 01733 265705 or online at www.cresset.co.uk.

Performances are each evening at 7.30pm with an additional matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.