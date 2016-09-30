Life on the ‘Holme Front’ - travel back to the 1940s this weekend

Celebrating its ninth year, ‘Life on the Holme Front’ is a hugely popular historical event for all the family, taking place within Holme village and at Holmewood Hall.

This weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the village and hall will once again be transported back in time to the World War Two era, celebrating and commemorating the important and vital role they both played during the war years.

With an average of 15,000 visitors attending each year, the atmosphere in Holme village comes to life with the arrival of the ever popular World War Two military re-enactors with their living history displays - setting up camp in the streets, fields and woods around the village.

There will be a full programme of activities including a war time dance, a ‘hair raid’ shelter - where you can try out a hairstyle from the era, exhibitions, tearoom, 1940s’ inspired singers, vintage vehicle displays and a memorial parade on the Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the kids can have fun playing with remote controlled tanks, getting their faces painted, taking a ride on a miniature train or finding out what a 1940s’ working farmyard was like.

In addition, there will be a variety of stalls offering vintage clothing, accessories and household goods for sale, as well as local history groups and collectors exhibiting fascinating collections of World War Two memorabilia.

Refreshments available during the weekend include a classic dish of Spam fritters served up in the Air Cadets NAFFI and a vintage tearoom in Holmewood Hall, serving a wonderful selection of beverages and cakes, as well as sandwiches and hot sausage rolls.

The event will also take a closer look at Holmewood Hall’s significant history as a top secret location for the US Office of Strategic Services - a forerunner to the modern day Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) - where joint missions were planned with the British and Norwegian militaries.

With the live re-enactment battle taking place on both days in the fields around Holmewood Hall and the village there is plenty of action.

This year there will be additional parking for disabled visitors, with buggies kindly donated by Bradshaws to shuttle those who may require assistance to reach various areas of the event.

There really is something for everyone to enjoy at ‘Life on the Holme Front’, so why not pop along and join in the fun.

Tickets for the 1940s Dance taking place this Saturday have nearly sold out - call Chris today on 07887 817031 to book yours now and avoid disappointment.