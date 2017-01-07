Life after panto at The Cresset - new season unveiled

There is life after the panto at The Cresset, with a feast of music, dance, comedy and drama lined up for the new season.

Now taking place over two days, MineVention 2017 kicks things off on January 21 and 22.

The event gives Minecraft-mad kids the chance to meet their favourite YouTube stars, test the latest gaming gear and learn about online safety and education via Minecraft.

General entry tickets are £16.50, £21.50 and £23.50; early access tickets are £26.50 and a family ticket will be£56.50.

february 4: Love to Dance 2017

Love to Dance 2017 features special performances from many young talented dancers.

It is a magical show everyone is sure to enjoy. Tickets are £8, concessions £4

february 8 and 9: Primary Schools Dance Fest

Over 20 local primary schools take part in this fantastic dance showcase with original costumes, choreography and performances.

The theme this year is Smash Hits, so this is sure to be a pop treat.

Tickets are £8 with concessions £6

february 10: The Roy Orbison Story

In this unmissable celebration of The Big O’s musical history, Barry Steele takes you on a musical journey through Roy Orbison’s illustrious career, from the early years right through to the late 80s.

Tickets £20.50

february 12: Encore Dance Showcase

This is an excellent afternoon’s entertainment as Encore Dance Academy present their 2017 Dance Showcase including a choreographic competition and the annual awards ceremony.

Tickets are £7, concessions £6.

february 17: The 50s and 60s Spectacular

The 50s and 60s Spectacular arrives at The Cresset with its biggest line-up of all-star musicians ever, including Marty Wilde and The Wildcats, along with Billie Davis, Eric Haydock, Terry Rice Milton and Sounds Force 5.

Tickets £26.50

february 21: Jimmy Carr: Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour

SOLD OUT

february 24: Comedy Club

Established in 1998, The Cresset’s Comedy Club is the longest running in town, bringing top notch comedy from the hottest new stars every month.

Advance tickets £13, on the door £15

february 26: Fairport Convention (Golden Anniversary Tour)

Credited with originating British folk-rock, Fairport Convention come to The Cresset for an evening of musical celebration, featuring long-established favourites as well as tracks from their brand new album.

Tickets £26.50.

march 1: Simon and Garfunkel Revival Band

The critically acclaimed tribute band comes to The Cresset to celebrate 60 years of Simon and Garfunkel.

Audiences are always captivated by the emotional performances which bring back memories of Simon and Garfunkel’s heyday.

Tickets £20 / £21

March 2: I’m Still Standing

The Ultimate Elton, Paul Bacon, voted the UK Number One Elton John Tribute Act, along with The Rocket Band, delivers a sensational celebration of the music of the one and only Elton John.

Tickets £21, concessions £20

march 3: UK Pink Floyd Experience

This incredible live show promises quality sound, creative lighting, visual projections and stunning delivery of Pink Floyd’s best loved tracks from their whole catalogue of albums.

Tickets £23.50

march 5: Menopause The Musical

Starring Cheryl Ferguson of EastEnders, Menopause: The Musical is a hysterical girly night out packed full of one-liners and parody songs about hot flushes and memory loss.

Tickets £26.50

march 7: G4 Live in Concert

The critically-acclaimed Kings of Popera hit the road again with a brand new tour with special guests and their trademark harmonies that wow audiences wherever they go.

Their Cresset debut will showcase classic releases as well as some new hits from their fifth studio album.

Tickets £29, VIP Package £76.50.

march 8: You Win Again - The Story of the Bee Gees

Embarking on its first ever nationwide tour, this breathtaking concert spectacular tells the story of the Bee Gees with stunning recreations of all their biggest hits of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Tickets £23.

march 10: Henning Wehn - Westphalia Is Not An Option

SOLD OUT

march 11: Rewind - 80s Party Night

Games, spot prizes, fancy dress, retro cocktails and an inimitable party atmosphere with all the best 80s’ hits make this an excellent value night out.

Advance tickets £5, on the door £6

march 16 – 18: High School Musical by RARE Productions

The UK’s leading youth musical theatre company, RARE Productions, presents the Disney smash-hit High School Musical, starring a talented and enthusiastic cast of local young performers and featuring all the hit songs from the feel-good film trilogy.

Tickets £16, concessions £14.50

march 21-25: PODS Presents 9 to 5 The Musical

PODS return to The Cresset with Dolly Parton’s Broadway smash-hit musical comedy, 9 to 5 featuring numbers from Dolly’s award-nominated score, this production centres around three friends proving that girlpower and poison can conquer all.

Tickets £15, concessions and groups 10-up £12.50, with an opening night offer £10 and family ticket £50.

march 30: Sam Bailey - Sing My Heart Out

Hot off the back of her portrayal of Mama Morton in Chicago, the 2013 X-Factor winner returns to the stage with her very own live show, guaranteed to showcase her powerhouse vocals and incredible talent.

Tickets £31, VIP Package £76.50.

march 31:– Comedy Club

March’s edition of Peterborough’s longest running Comedy Club brings yet more rising stars to The Cresset.

It’s a great chance to see four of the best up-and- coming stars in an intimate club style environment.

Advance tickets £13 or £15 on the door £15.