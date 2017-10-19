Kiss FM DJs join the first birthday fun at Urban Classics

Their new single Indigo was picked out by Radio 1’s Annie Mac as a Hottest Record- and you can find out what all the fuss is about with Arcane Roots when they headline at The Met Lounge in Bridge Street tomorrow (Friday).

Arcane Roots are a three-piece alternative rock band from Kingston Upon Thames known for their energetic live shows, and incorporating progressive music, math rock and indie rock into a popular song format.

Support comes from Fizzy Blood and Gold Key.

Phoenix Callings have a hometown show at The Met on November 18.

For the venue it will be two hometown tour shows in the space of six days with The Wytches having confirmed a show for November 23.

Met Lounge boss Steve Jason said: “Sometimes the general Peterborough public don’t realise that there are bands from the city who are creating some serious waves on the national music scene.

“Instead of thinking that reality TV show stars singing over backing tracks are the future of music then come out and take a chance and support these bands and shows, you may just be surprised by the effort bands put into making things happen.”

There is a big celebration in store at The Solstice tomorrow (Friday) with Urban Classics marking its first birthday.

Guest DJs appearing on the night are Kiss FM’s Shortee Blitz & Loick Essien performing live with resident DJs Supa-T, T-Rex, DJ B.D.S and Mr Lion also on the decks.

These nights have been a huge hit with hundreds packing out the dancefloor in the SolGarden every month, this night has become a very popular event leading it to be one of the best Urban Nights in the city.

Times: 10.00pm until 4.00am. Entry: Early Bird Tickets are now on sale priced at just £5.