Kids will love inflatable Thomas and Friends inflatable play station

Our weekely round-up of family friendly events this coming week.

Thomas and Friends Play Station

Longthorpe Tower

Toys R Us, Peterborough, April 12

Thomas & Friends™ is calling little engine drivers to travel with friends through Sodor, and join in on an exciting adventure with the Thomas & Friends inflatable Play Station!

Little ones can work together to complete nine different activities - including meeting an inflatable Thomas who seems to have lost his friends, so they need to work together to help find James and Percy in the maze, see what it takes to be a real engineer by learning to steer the engines with the new racing game and complete the giant puzzle – but who is it?

thomasplaystation.co.uk

At Home With The Thorpes

Longthorpe Tower, April 8 and 9, 10am to 5pm

Ever wanted to be a valiant knight or a fine lady from the days of yore? Meet Sir Robert Thorpe and his family at Longthorpe Tower for a 14th century experience including medieval weapons drills and courtly etiquette.

Tickets: £3 children, £4 adults, £12 families.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Easter fun

Peckover House, Wisbech

The Cadbury Egg Hunt promises to be as much fun as ever, with children searching in the garden

for Dulcimer Duck’s lost eggs. There will be a chocolate prize at the end of the hunt and all proceeds will go to support the conservation work carried out at Peckover.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover

Easter fun

Notcutts Garden Centre, from Friday

A range of free activities for children and families who visit the centre during the Easter holidays starts on Friday when children can pick up an activity sheet and follow the trail to solve clues and win a special chocolate prize. The pet centre will also be holding weekday sessions so youngsters can meet the resident Easter bunnies and other pets.

Notcutts Peterborough will also be offering the chance for children to plant and take home their own sunflower seeds for free, at 11am-12noon and 2pm-3pm between Thursday 13th and Monday 17th April (excluding Easter Sunday). The fun will continue at home as, once the sunflower grows, families are encouraged take a photo of their sunflower and share it at competitions@notcutts.co.uk for the chance to win a garden tool kit prize. Photos should be sent in by 31st August to be in with the chance of winning.