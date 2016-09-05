Key Feste is a high flying hit with crowds

Thousands of people turned out for high a flying festival on Peterborough’s riverside.

Key Feste was held on Saturday and Sunday, with a jam-packed weekend of family entertainment and fun held on the River Nene Embankment and inside the Key Theatre.

Even the rain on Saturday could not dampen the spirit as 5,000 people came down to enjoy the acts.

Highlights included The Vegetable Nannies, a ‘silly’ show about two everyday gardeners who have taken their young vegetables (replete with googly eyes and dummies) out for a day trip in their pram, Kapow by 2Faced Dance, a show featuring comedy, dance, acrobatics and audience interaction in which ‘three of the world’s greatest superheroes’ compete to prove who truly is the greatest hero of them all and Faust by Southpaw Dance Company, which features a unique fusion of world-class break dancing, Lindy Hop, Charleston and along with swinging big band music to retell Goethe’s classic tale of a man who makes a deal with the devil.

Sheena Carman, Vivacity Arts Development Officer, said: “We are all really pleased how it went. Saturday was very wet, but the sun shone on Sunday.

“We were very lucky the acts could change their shows to fit in the Key Theatre on Saturday. Many of the people who came along had not been to the Key Theatre before, so they really enjoyed it.

“On Sunday there were families having picnics by the river, and people really enjoying the atmosphere.

“I think it worked having the Classic Car Show on the Embankment at the same time. I know there was a lot of cross over between the two events, and we had people who came over from the car show after hearing music at the festival.

“It is the first time we have held the festival on the Embankment, and it did work very well.

“We are already planning next year’s event, and looking at what we can learn from this year.

“We have to start planning early, as we are on the same weekend as other festivals, such as Hull and Doncaster, and we want the best acts for Peterborough.”