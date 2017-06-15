June 15: 10 of the best things to do this week

There is lots going on this weekend with arts exhibitions, open days, open gardens noit to mention the heritage festival!

City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra’s concert

Elton Hall EMN-141003-125321001

Voyager Academy, June 17

The orchestra will be providing the soundtrack to the film The Battle of The Somme at 7.30pm. From 6.30pm there will be a pre-concert talk by historian Roger Smither, former keeper of the Imperial War Museum’s Film and Video Archive.

www.cpso.org.uk

Tower Tours

The Wandering Minstrels

All Saints’ Church, Stamford, 10am and 12pm

Join the Stamford Arts Centre team and climb the 140 steps of the bell tower to enjoy some stunning views of the town.

Call 01780 755611

Open Garden Day

Peterborough Quakers House, June 18

The Great Get Together event in memory of Jo Cox MP takes place at the Thorpe Road site from 2pm to 5pm. There will be history, children’s activities and refreshments.

www.peterboroughquakers.org.uk

Heritage Festival

Peterborough city centre, June 17/18

Two days on events in the city centre and the cathedral grounds will bring history to life.

vivacity-peterborough.com

The Wandering Minstrels’ 25th Anniversary Concert

Stamford Arts Centre, June 17

One of the UK’s foremost G& S performing groups are celebrating their Silver Jubilee! During 25 years of fundraising with the wonderful music of the Savoy Operas they have raised over £250,000 for local, national and international charities.

www.stamfordartscentre.com

Care Homes Open Day

Friday, June 16

Everyone is invited to enjoy the entertainment and refreshments at the annual open day event at Broadleigh, 213 Broadway (11am-4pm); Lavender House, 205 Broadway (10am-4pm); Park Vista, 15 Park Crescent (10am-4pm): Maltings, 47-49 Aldermans Drive (10am-4pm).

www. peterborough care.com

Village Fete

Elton Hall, June 18

Gates open at 1.30pm with stalls selling plants, etc, a children’s fancy dress and a “Six Leg Dog show”. (The legs of the dog and owner!). The Nassington Band will also be playing. Money raised will help Elton’s Parish Church maintenance fund.

Entry £5 adults, children £2.50.

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

In Train to Busan ( 7.30pm) Sok-woo and his daughter Soo-ahn are boarding the KTX, a fast train from Seoul to Busan. But the train is overrun by zombies which kill several of the train staff and other passengers. While the KTX is shooting towards Busan, the passengers have to fight for their lives against the zombies.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Easy Sunday Music

Fotheringhay Church, June 18, 3pm to 4pm.

International concert pianist Jill Crossland follows up her appearance at the Annual Piano Recital. Sit and listen for as long as you have time before visiting the remains of the castle mound where Richard 111 was born and Mary Queen of Scots was executed.

Jill will be playing J S Bach - selection from The well-tempered Clavier; Rameau - Selection from the Keyboard Suites; Scarlatti - Sonatas in A and E; Chopin - Selection of Nocturnes. Departing donations go directly to the church.

2020 art exhibition

New College Stamford, until June 23

Open to the public from tomorrow, the 2020 Degree Exhibition showcases work from fellow students of photography and graphic design. Open 09:00 - 16:00 - excluding weekends.

facebook.com/2020stamford