Journey through space and time with Prof Brian Cox

Due to phenomenal demand, Professor Brian Cox, OBE starts the second leg of his existing UK and Ireland tour at Peterborough Arena on May 4.

Taking audiences on a dazzling journey through space and time, the acclaimed physicist will offer a fascinating insight into the workings of our universe.

Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Professor Brian Cox Live will test the limits of your knowledge and make highly complex ideas accessible to all.

There’s also the chance to get up close and personal with the man himself in an interview hosted by his The Infinite Monkey Cage co-host Robin Ince.

Brian is a British particle physicist and a Fellow of the Royal Society. He works on the ATLAS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, Switzerland and is a Professor at the University of Manchester.

As a broadcaster, Brian has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC, boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics and garnering a host of accolades, including two Royal Television Society awards for Wonders Of The Solar System.

He has also authored a series of best-selling books, including the widely acclaimed Human Universe, and is recognised as the foremost communicator for all things scientific.

His new BBC series, Forces of Nature, will begin this summer.

