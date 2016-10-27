Janus Theatre entertain with song, dance and comedy

Peterborough’s long-established Janus theatre is staging a Variety Show and buffet with singing, dancing and comedy on Saturday at St Johns Hall, Mayors Walk, Peterborough. There will be a matinee at 2.30pm and evening show at 7.30pm.

Tickets on the door cost £7.

You can also see the show on November 12, which will be in aid of Sue Ryder Care’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

There will be performances at 2.30pm -with buffet - and 7.15pm -with cheese and wine

Tickets £10, available from Sue Ryder, telephone 01733 225900.