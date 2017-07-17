It’s a Slight Return to The Met

Record-breaking Met Lounge favourites The Bluetones are to play a special one off show at the Bridge Street venue next month.

It will be the fifth time the Britpop Indie legends have played the Peterborough club - and previous shows in 2003 and 2005 were all sell outs, with the London boys becoming the first band ever to sell out four consecutive shows.

Now, like Brazil in the World Cup , they’re going for an unprecedented fifth sell out victory!

“It’s 12 years since the band last played and a lot of has changed in the music world since then,” said Steve Jason, Met Lounge owner.

“But the band still enjoy a loyal fanbase for whom the summers of 1994-1997 were the peak of musical history as Brit Pop led by the likes of Oasis and Blur with able support from the likes of The Bluetones, The Manic Street Preachers, The Prodigy, Sleeper and Cast, etc, set a musical timewarp for a generation.”

So much so, the likes of The Bluetones alongside Sleeper, Space, Dodgy, My Life Story and Salad have teamed up for the Star Shaped Festival and are playing four large shows in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow this August.

Tickets for the Met Lounge gig on August 11 have gone on sale priced at £15 in advance and are available from The Met reception, on 01733 566100 or online at www.seetickets.com and www.skiddle.com . The show is open to 14+ but al lunder 16s to be accomp by 18+/Adult

The Bluetones are best known for their album Expecting to Fly, which entered the UK Albums Chart at number one, and featured the singles “Bluetonic” and “Slight Return”, with the latter climbing to number 2 on the UK charts (kept from the top by Babylon Zoo’s “Spaceman”).

The second Bluetones album, Return to the Last Chance Saloon, was released in 1998. While failing to repeat the commercial success of their debut, it reached the top 10 in the UK album charts and spawned the hit singles “Solomon Bites the Worm” and “If...”.