It isn’t Hearsay... soul legend Alexander O’Neal is coming to Peterborough

Sould legend Alexander O’Neal will be celebrating 30 years of his hit album Hearsay with a Peterborough audience later this year.

Buoyed by the success of the Shalamar concert at The Cresset earlier this year, Peterborough promoter Steve Jason from The Met Lounge is bringing the 1980s R&B chart-topper to the soon-to-reopen Broadway Theatre on December 9.

“I’ve had no end of people saying ‘we need more shows like this’ and Alex is one artiste that I’ve always had a soft spot for,” said Steve. “I nearly brought him to Peterborough on the original Hearsay tour back in 1987 to the Wirrina but the agent at the time wanted a seated venue which the Wirrina wasn’t.

“Now we have the capacity at The Broadway to make the show work, so hopefully the people that enjoyed Shalamar will come out again and because it’s a Saturday night then we’ll be hosting an 80’s Soul and Funk Party’ in the Broadway Suite after the concert.”

The concert is all seated and tickets range from £20 to £35. They went on sale today (Friday) from The Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street - 01733 452336 - where for 72 hours ( ie til Monday 21st August ) to personal callers there will be no booking fees for cash purchases.

You will be able to book online at www.seetickets.com or www.ticketline.com or www.ticketsolve.com.

Tickets will be available from The Broadway Box Office when it opens on September 1.

O’Neal - who performed at the Broadway in 2006 - came to prominence in the mid-1980s as a solo artist, releasing fourteen singles that entered the Top 40 charts in the UK during the 1980s and 1990s - songs such as If You Were Here Tonight, Fake, Criticize, The Lovers and (What Can I Say) To Make You Love Me.

In 1987 he released the album Hearsay, - the album that lends itself to the title of the UK tour of 2017 – ’30 years of Hearsay’. Hearsay peaked at No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart, eventually

certifying as triple platinum, and spawning seven charting singles.