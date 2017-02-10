Is your gym fit to be in the 2017 Peterborough Gym of The Year final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.

So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.

To vote, post the coupon in this week’s Peterborough Telegraph stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite gym from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

The nominations for Peteborough Gym of the Year 2106 are:

01) The Fitness Zone 3-11 Wentworth St, Peterborough PE1 1DH

02) TruGym Earlham House, Northminster Peterborough PE1 1FQ

03) Fitness Station 363 Dogsthorpe Road Peterborough PE1 3RE

04) Vivacity The Regional Fitness & swimming Centre Bishops Road Peterborough PE1 5BW

05) Fengate Health & Fitness Centre, Fengate Peterborough PE1 5XB

06) Escape Fitness 6 Tresham Road, Peterborough PE2 6SG

07) Evolution Taekwondo 4 Wainman Road, Peterborough PE2 7BU

08) Sims School of Gym 19 Wainman Road Peterborough PE2 7BU

09) Definition Gym Unit 10-11 Maxwell Road Peterborough PE2 7HU

10) Vivacity Werrington Leisure Centre Staniland Way, Werrington Peterborough PE3 6JT

11) VirginActive Thorpewood Business Park, Peterborough PE3 6SB

12) Bodyworx Gym 39 Ivatt Way, Peterborough PE3 7PH

13) Peterborough Amateur Boxing Club 26 Wulfric Square, Sturrock Way, Bretton Peterborough PE3 8RF

14) Feel Good Fitness Mallard Road, Peterborough PE3 8YN

15) Vivacity Jack Hunt Swimming Pool & Gym Ledbury Road, Peterborough PE3 9PN

16) The Gym Unit 2 Westfield Leisure Park,Lime Kiln Close, Westwood Peterborough PE3 9TA

17) Bannatyne Health Club Papryrus Road Peterborough PE4 5HW

18) Werrington Leisure Centre Staniland Way, Werrington Peterborough PE4 6JT

19) 8LW Mancetter Sq, Lincoln Road Peterborough PE4 6LQ

20) Empire Gym 114 Church Street, Market Deeping, Peterborough PE6 8AL

21) The Fitness Factory Northfields Industrial Estate, Blenhiem Way, Market Deeping Peterborough PE6 8LW

22) Deepings Leisure Centre Park Road, Deeping St James Peterborough PE6 8ND

23) New Vision Fitness Manor Centre, Station Road Peterborough PE7 1UA

24) FitEngland Ltd 1 Enterprise Court, Eagle Business Park, Yaxley Peterborough PE7 3EH

25) Vivacity Hampton Leisure Centre 96 Clayburn Road, Peterborough PE7 8BT

26) Escape Fitness Uk Office Village Cygnet Road Peterborough PE7 8FD