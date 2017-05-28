Inventive and entertaining theatre set for Peterborough stage

Scripted from interviews with volunteers of the Environment Capital’s green spaces, the Verbatim GREEN_SPACE Play will be performed by professional actors from ‘Stream-Lyric,’ at Peterborough’s WestRaven Big Local Garden and The Green Backyard on June 3 and 4.

With a focus on the positive effects of urban green space and gardening on wellbeing and community, the show presents characters in the process of transforming their lives or on the cusp of significant change. With project interviews provided by volunteers from diverse walks of life, from college students to bankers, to young mums, pensioners and ex-addicts, this 45-minute show playfully uses text from source recordings to reflect on why the green space matters…and to offer a snapshot of contemporary UK society. The original recordings can be heard via Stream-Lyric’s social media and website.

Intended for a broad audience of all ages, The Verbatim GREEN_SPACE Play shows that inventive theatre and entertainment are not mutually exclusive and have a home in our burgeoning community spaces.

Scratch performances of The Verbatim GREEN_SPACE Play will take place at Peterborough’s WestRaven Big Local Garden on June 3 at 2pm and The Green Backyard on June 4 at 2pm. Tickets are £5, with children under 10 admitted free.