Inspired by the Olympics? Learn to row at Peterborough!

Peterborough City Rowing Club is hosting two taster sessions this month for those who wish to come and try this fantastic Olympic sport.

A team of qualified coaches and existing rowers will be on hand to let you have the opportunity to try rowing in a safe and fun environment.

Correct technique on indoor rowing machines and in stable boats will be taught and you will have the opportunity to have a go yourselves during this three-hour session.

The day will end with a barbecue where you will be able to chat to coaches, club members and fellow newbies.

Taster days are being held this Saturday and next, from 1pm to 4pm. Tickets cost £13.25. Visit the website to make a booking.