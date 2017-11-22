Idolising Nova looking forward to a hometown sell-out gig

Leading Peterborough band Idolising Nova wowed a growing crowd at the big Christmas lights switch-on event in Peterborough city centre on Saturday - and have unveiled a third probably sell-out hometown show at The Met Lounge in the new year.

Lead singer and bassist Jack Fulton Smith said: “It was great to see so many people there for the lights switch-on. We feel very lucky and proud to have been asked to perform at such a big event in our home town, and we enjoyed every moment. It was great to see so many people singing and clapping along too, and the feedback and reaction that we got from everyone after the performance was amazing!”

The Met gig is on February 3, and Jack said the band (Ollie Gale, Kris Lee and Kyle O’Sullivan) was already looking forward to playing in the city again.

“The music scene in Peterborough is the best it has been for a few years,” said Jack. “We’ve got ourselves, Airways, Austin Gold and a few other bands getting national recognition, we’ve got touring bands playing at The Met Lounge, as well as a few open mic nights and regular live music in pubs and restaurants around the city.

“We’ve been playing some shows with ‘This Feeling’ who put on shows for the best upcoming bands in the UK and has been described as ‘the best club in the UK for future rock & roll stars’ by Noel Gallagher.

“We’re very excited to be playing their first show in the city on February 3 at The Met Lounge.

“Our previous two hometown shows have sold out, so it would be brilliant if we can pack The Met Lounge out too!”

Tickets are £6 in advance, £7 on the door (if there are any still available) and are available to buy on See Tickets.