House tours, kite-making, theatre and more for the family this week

Our round-up of family events in and around Peterborough this week.

House Tours

Peckover House, Wisbech, Feb 25

Entrance to the National Trust house will be in the form of house tours, taking in the season’s new exhibitions. ‘Dean Spanley, Film making at Peckover House’ looks back at 2007, when Peter O’Toole and his fellow actors came to town and Peckover became a film set. There is also a scale model of Peckover House, a perfectly made dolls’ house, which takes pride of place in the Museum Room. “Our tours are a new idea for the start of season,” said House Manager Ben Rickett, “and we hope that visitors will enjoy this different way of seeing the house.”

Tel 01945 583463.

Kite making

Ferry Meadows, Feb 25

Let’s go fly a kite, but first we have to make them. Join in making and decorating your very own kite from 10:30am-12:00noon and 1:30pm-3:00pm.

Meet at the Discovery Den, and the cost of the session is £3.

This event takes place indoors and is suitable for all abilities.

Tel 01733 234193

Stamford Arts Centre, Friday

Whether you’re a beginner or experienced, sculptor and artist Jonty Meyer will teach you skills to advance your artistry. Students will learn to create a sculpture in clay working from a model.

Beginning with building the armature, Jonty teaches you to recognise the basic forms, planes, symmetry and proportions.

stamfordartscentre.com

Frankenstein

Key Theatre, Mar 1

Blackeyed Theatre presents a brand new adaptation of a horror masterpiece fusing ensemble storytelling, live music, puppetry and stunning theatricality. From the team behind Blackeyed Theatre’s hugely successful 2013 production of Dracula comes a fresh, exciting telling.

Suitable for 11+

vivacity-peterborough.com

The Boy Inside

Amazon £8.99

Grab a copy of The Boy Inside, the new book by Ross Greenwood, a former King’s School pupil and prison officer at Peterborough Prison. The powerful thriller about the choices we make, is out now and is a follow up to Ross’ first novel Lazy Blood. Both are set in Peterborough.

www.rossgreenwoodauthor.com/about-ross

BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Cambridge Corn Ex, Mar 1

cambridgelivetrust.co.uk

Puppet Provocation

Curve, Leicester, Feb 28

www.curveonline.co.uk