Hometown gig for rockers, plus award winning folk duo

Peterborough alt rockers The Endeavour play their first hometown show for over nine months on Saturday when they take to the stage at The Met.

Fans of Mallory Knox and You Me At Six will like this rock outfit created in the early part of Summer 2013 from the ashes of former bands who had shared the stage with the likes of Funeral For A Friend, Enter Shikari, Deaf Havana and many more. If you like Deaf Havana and Young Guns, this is for you.

Support comes from Syren City and Icarus Dive, plus

special local guests Photo Finish a Peterborough pop punk outfit, and new city band Flat Earth Society. Doors open at 7pm to over-14s (all under 16s must be accompanied.) Tickets cost £6 in advance, or £7 on the door. There will be free entry for all 18+ gig attendees to an aftershow club session.

On Sunday The Met welcomes back Return to Rome. With a live energy like few others - and some killer songs to back it up - Return to Rome are quickly becoming known as a Metalcore band to look out for.

The line-up is completed by InVisions and BuryTheTraitor, a five-piece metal band from Derbyshire, drawing on a wide range of influences that culminate in a melodic, yet heavy, sound.

Doors open at 7.45pm and the event is open to 14+ but all under 16s to be accompanied by adult/18+.

Steve Jason at The Met is actively looking for new promoters of genres of live music that are not being promoted at the moment.

If anyone feels their “favourite” music is not being catered for, get in touch via info@metlounge.co.uk.

And finally, the fantastic folk duo Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin (pictured) will play at Upwood Village Hall, Huntingdon on Friday (17th).

Winners of 2014’s BBC Radio Two folk award for best duo, their Cambridgeshire date forms part of an extensive UK tour.