Have a ball with Cinderellas

Panto season is in full flow and this week sees two more take to the stage... including the return of Peterborough’s favourite Dame - Key Theatre legend Michael Cross.

Peterborough Telegraph columnist Michael will be showing off his best frocks once more in Cinderella at Oundle’s Stahl Theatre as the enchanting Fairy Godmother.

It has been written and directed by his old Key Theatre sparring pal Simon Aylin who will no doubt be playing the lovable Button for laughs.

Join the two of them - along with the dashing Prince Charming, the horrid ugly sisters, the lovable Buttons, and of course, the beautiful Cinderella at the ball and make it a Christmas to remember for the whole family.

You can see Cinderella at the Stahl on Monday and Tuesday at 6pm; Wednesday and Thursday at 3pm and 6pm; and Friday at 1pm and 4pm

All tickets are £15.50 from https://thelittleboxoffice.com/tellingtales.

Meanwhile join Tomorrow’s Dream Performers on an exciting adventure as they retell the story of Cinderella at Stamford Corn Exchange with three performances this Saturday (17th) at 11am, 1,30pm and 4pm.

Tomorrow’s Dream are a brand new theatrical organisation, featuring local performers from the Bourne, Deepings and Stamford area.

With a wicked stepmother and two jealous stepsisters who keep her enslaved and in rags, Cinderella stands no chance of attending the royal ball.

When her fairy godmother appears and magically transforms her reality into a dream come true, Cinderella enchants the handsome prince charming at the ball, but must face the wrath of her enraged stepmother and sisters when the spell wears off at midnight.

A traditional panto with plenty of interactive fun.

Tickets from the box office on 01780766455