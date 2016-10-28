Halloween: Ghost walk and spooky events at city museum

With the arrival of Halloween it’s a busy time for the Peterborough Museum which boasts to be ‘Britain’s most haunted building’.

For those looking for a scary experience, today (Frida) until Monday will see the return of Vivacity’s famous City Centre Ghost Walks. Visitors have the opportunity to stalk the street, lead by a costumed guide, to discover the eerie secrets of Peterborough’s spookiest locations. There will even be costumed tour guides along the route to add more fun. The tour lasts approximately 100 minutes and is not recommended for children under the age of eight, or those of a nervous disposition. Tickets cost £3 for under 16s and £5 for adults.

Halloween Kids. copyright John Moore

If a ghost walk doesn’t seem terrifying enough then you may be interested in the Halloween Horror Night. This is a special one-off late night tour of the museum accompanied by a guide. Visitors on the tour will encounter theatrical effects and experience the ghostly past and present of the building itself in an event that is said to blur the lines between what is real and what is imagined. This event is not recommended for children under the age of 14. Tickets are £5 for under 16s and £7 for adults.

Vivacity’s Heritage Programmes Manager, Rachel Walmsley, explains why she thinks the museum is so popular at Halloween. “We’re proud to be the most haunted building in Peterborough. With collections that date back through over 3,000 years of history and at least 10 individual ghosts having been regularly sighted within our walls.”

Booking is essential for both events as places are limited. Tickets can be booked in person or by calling 01733 864663.