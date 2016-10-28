Halloween: Create a pumpkin - and you could win a Zombie Infection Experience

Do you have an imaginative streak? Think you could carve a Ford themed pumpkin? Upload a photo to the internet to show off your creative pumpkin carving skills, and you’ll be in with a chance of winning a hair-raising Zombie Infection Experience Day for two, worth £119.

Enter the TC Harrison Ford pumpkin carving photo competition and all creative pumpkin carving photos received will be in with a chance of winning this exciting and challenging prize that will test both your stamina and your bravery. Team work will be essential and you’ll have to make innovative use of the limited resources available to survive the apocalypse. It won’t be plain sailing, of course. Along the way, you’ll encounter flesh-eating zombies, you’ll need nerves of steel, as well as brain power to complete missions, plan tactical manoeuvres and defend yourselves against an attack of the living dead... Have you got what it takes to survive?

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants need to put their artistic skills to the test and carve out a pumpkin that's good enough to frighten even the Ford Focus RS into reverse. Once entered, the participant can vote for their favourite pumpkin and rally votes on their own entry by sharing on social media.

Pumpkin pictures need to be submitted through the TC Harrison’s Halloween micro-site before the competition closing date at midnight on Monday, October 31. Voting will then close at 12pm on Friday, November 4, and the pumpkin with the most votes will be victorious.