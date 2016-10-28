Halloweeen: Fun events at garden centre

Huntingdon’s Wyevale Garden Centre is inviting children to get crafty this weekend with a number of ‘spook-tacular’ special events.

Today (Friday) you can learn how to ‘spookify’ your own pumpkin with carving sessions. These take place between 10am and 2pm and each session lasts 20 minutes at a cost of £2.50.

Then on Saturday and Sunday the centre will be hosting a number of ‘Fangtastic Parties’. Some of the activties available at this fancy dress ‘monster mash’ include making a crushed bug flapjack, dipping apples in chocolate and playing monstrous musical statues. Entrance to the party costs £9.99 and dates and times vary.

If all of this doesn’t sound like enough fun for the half-term holidays, all events include a free activity sheet to take home or complete in centre. For more information visit www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/little-monsters.