Half term: Fun and film for the family next week at the South Holland Centre

Family favourites Rhubarb Theatre return to the South Holland Centre in Spalding with their exciting new show, Granny’s Game on Wednesday at 2pm.

Rhubarb use mask, puppetry, physical theatre, song and dance to weave a tale inspired by the real-life heroism of journalist and explorer Nellie Bly.

The performance is an hour long and will be followed by a post show chat. Tickets cost £7.50 or £6.50 for under 16s, families and groups and is perfect for children aged 5 and over.

For those who prefer to be on the stage, join Act II for Danse Macabre, a spooky Halloween inspired workshop on Wednesday and Thursday. Children aged 7 to 13 can sing, dance and act their way to a final short performance for family and friends.

And on the cinema screen, Tim Burton’s mysterious and magical Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar

Children (12A) runs from Monday to Thursday. And Disney’s delightful live action remake of the classic story Pete’s Dragon (PG) will be flying in on Monday and Tuesday.

Youth Takeover’s LOV Film Festival also includes two popular family films: Spirited Away (PG) on Friday (28th) at 11am and Chicken Run (U) on Saturday (29th) at 11am.