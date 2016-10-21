Half term: Drop in for Peterborough Cathedral activity days

Peterborough Cathedral is offering drop-in activities for families, all on the theme of colour and light.

Children with their carers are invited to call in at the new Cathedral Visitor Centre to pick up a free trail which will guide them around the cathedral to discover some of its wonderful stained glass windows. Then back at the Visitor Centre, in the craft room on the top floor, everyone can make some colourful crafts to take home.

The free Stained Glass Trail is available Monday to Friday, whilst the drop-in craft sessions are on Thursday and Friday, from 10.00am until 4.00pm.