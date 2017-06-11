Glittering ball to go ahead one last time

The final ever fundraising ball for the Phoenix School takes place on March 10, 2018, and sponsors are being sought to make it an evening to remember.

Spencer’s Diamond Ball is being held at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, beginning with a drinks reception from 6.30pm.

Tickets are £70 and also include a three course meal, a live funk/soul band, a casino, photographer and late night disco.

There are currently 300 tickets available.

The previous balls have raised more than £85,000.

The Phoenix School teaches children with severe learning disabilities.

The events are organised by Liza Schwarz of Spencer’s Hair Salon. She is now looking for auction and raffle prizes as well as sponsorship.

A main sponsor who offers £4,000 will be given a number of benefits, while other sponsors are also being sought to help pay for the entertainment.

Anyone wishing to buy a ticket, or to offer prizes or sponsorship money, should contact Liza on 01733 324568 or visit the hair salon at 969 Lincoln Road.