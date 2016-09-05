Giants of steam trains come together for two day event in Peterborough this weekend

Two giants of the steam train world will come together in Peterborough this weekend.

Nene Valley Railway’s Steam Gala on Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 is shaping up to be a really good one, this years special guests will be LMS Ivatt Class 2 No 46521 and Maunsell Q class Number 30541, which will be in action both separately and together over the weekend

As well as the two guest Locomotives there will also be the opportunity to see the current ‘home fleet’ in steam, 75008 Swiftsure and Hudswell Clarke No 1800, and view the restoration work on the huge Battle of Britain class Locomotive ‘92 Squadron.’ which is due to be in steam by the end of this year.

Event prices apply £22.50 Adults. £18.00 Seniors £10.50 children £55.00 family (2 adults and 3 children).

Brake van rides and guided tours of the NVR Locomotive Sheds at Wansford will also be running and on Friday September 9 there will be an evening Fish, Chips and Steam! where you can enjoy a nostalgic evening of steam on board a train hauled by a steam locomotive with a good old-fashioned fish and chip supper.

The train will depart from Wansford Station at 7pm returning at 9.30 approximately. Booking required to avoid disappointment at £25 per person.

