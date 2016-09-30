Get crafty at Fun Palaces this weekend

Get ready for some fun this weekend as a worldwide arts celebration comes to Peterborough’s Central Library

Fun Palaces is an annual, free, worldwide celebration of arts, science and culture set to return for its third year on Saturday 1st October. Peterborough will join 150+ Fun Palaces expected to pop up across the UK and globally in arts centres, swimming pools, theatres, universities, back gardens, castles, libraries, woodlands and more - and you’re invited.

Peterborough’s very first Fun Palace, produced by Peterborough Presents, will take place on Saturday 1st October, 9am – 3pm at Central Library and will feature a jam-packed day of arts, crafts, and science for the whole family to enjoy.

Fun Palaces are created and driven by local people and organisations, with community at their heart: a joyous campaign for the place of culture at the heart of everyday life. In 2014 and 2015 there were 280 Fun Palaces across 11 nations made by 5,262 local people with over 90,000 joining in.

Keely Mills, former Peterborough Poet Laureate and Manager of the Fun Palaces programme, says: “I am really excited to be involved in this project with Peterborough Presents and we’ve had some fantastic applications to run activities from local artists, scientists, and organisations and we’re really excited to pull the full programme together and share it with you.

“Some highlights of things that we’re excited for include mosaic workshops, dance performances, samba and ukulele workshops, origami boats, animation, and zoetrope workshops. But that’s just the beginning of things we’ve got lined up and there’s plenty more to come.’

“The best bit about Fun Palaces is that although it is only happening for one day, the activities will all be run by local people who put things on in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire all the time.

“It is the perfect opportunity to get to know the kind of things that are going on in the city and be involved with your whole family, and have fun for free.”

Fun Palaces comes to Central Library on Saturday 1st October, 9am – 3pm. Tickets are free. For more information, go to: www.peterboroughpresents.org