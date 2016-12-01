Geordie Shore star and international DJ Joel Corry to perform in Peterborough

Friday Night Sessions at The Solstice in Peterborough features celebrity-come-worldwide-international-DJ Joel Corry, making his debut appearance in the SolGarden.

Joel famed for his part in Geordie Shore and MTV caused a massive storm on the decks across the UK and abroad over the summer.

You will be able to see him perform a two-hour DJ set alongside resident DJs from 9.30pm at the Northminster venue.

Joel will also be doing a meet and greet session after his set, with chances to meet and have your picture taken with him.

It’s free entry until 11pm and more after.