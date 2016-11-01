Garden centre fireworks display set to be biggest yet

Skylark Garden Centre is preparing for its biggest Fireworks spectacular to date, with record crowds expected.

The evening will take place on Saturday 5th November and presenters from Heart FM will be there to entertain the crowds and lead the countdown to the fireworks. The giant bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with the fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Discounted online tickets can be bought online up to midnight on 4th November at www.skylarkfireworks.co.uk. Tickets will also be available on the gate (cash only).

For more details contact the Skylark Garden Centre on 01354 741212.