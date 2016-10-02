Funnyman Seann Walsh having One For The Road in Peterborough

The Lie-in King - Seann Walsh – brings his brand new show ‘One For The Road’ to Peterborough’s Key Theatre next month.

However dishevelled he may be, the Foster’s Comedy Award nominee is also one of the best comics in the country.

With a keen observational mind, Seann can spot the absurdity in everything and convert it to perfectly delivered stand-up comedy.

You might have seen Seann on TV, but he’s something else live – pacing the stage, working the room and reducing crowds to hysterics. Even if he’d probably rather be at home watching Sky Sports News.

Seann is a regular face on the small screen on ITV1’s Saturday night sports panel show Play To The Whistle and as team captain on E4 and Channel 4’s top comedy quiz show Virtually Famous.

Seann’s other recent TV appearances include BBC1’s Live At The Apollo, ITV1’s Jonathan Ross Show and Tonight at The London Palladium, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Alan Carr: Chatty Man, as well as Comedy Central’s Russell Howards Stand Up Central.

Seann is quickly becoming a well-respected comedy actor, having recently starred in Sky’s silent comedy, Three Kinds of Stupid.

Seann is featured in the brand new Comedy Shorts Series for Sky that premiered at the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival in Kilkenny, before airing on Sky On Demand and Sky Arts later in June 2016.

Before kicking off his UK tour, Seann took ‘One For The Road’ to the Edinburgh Festival and played to sell-out audiences.

Catch Seann at the Key Theatre on Saturday, October 22.

Tickets cost £16 (£13 concessions) from the Key Theatre box office on 01733 207239 or www.vivacity-peterborough.com