Funk Inferno - a great night of music to help the homeless

The G Collective are back with Gables: Funk Inferno - another charity gig at The Solstice on friday.

This will be the last G Collective event of 2017 and all the money raised will be donated to two local charities: Peterborough Soup Kitchen & Hope Into Action.

On the decks will be Mark Goodliff, Eddie Nash, Otis Roberts, Dave Lyes, Dil Gloster, Asif Shaheed, John Covell, Levan Stapleton and the Pure Niceness Crew (aka Owen Wonder & DJ Narnas).

There will be four rooms of music ranging from 70s/80s funk, soul and rare groove to R&B, house and reggae.

Doors open from 8pm.

Entry on the door is £5.

Organiser Graham Fairbairn said: “Considering the time of the year, we believe that supporting local charities combat the ever increasing problem of homelessness in Peterborough would be positive step forward.

“This is also a subject close to my heart as I served over 15 years with the homeless services.

“Other than raising money for charity, our aim is to create awareness about any given organisation we support, and encourage people to volunteer their time to help others.”