Fun-packed show from the Playgoers

The weeks leading up to Christmas would simply not be the same without the magical mixture of seasonal entertainment presented by the ever-popular Peterborough Playgoers who, this year, have put together another fun-packed show to start your Christmas in fine style.

Once again devised and directed by Steve Cutts and Pam Tedcastle, in “A Festive Music Hall” they will treat the audience (oh yes they will) to memories of the Good Old Days, as the talented cast look back into Playgoers’ illustrious past and the years when their popular Old Tyme Music Halls were always sold out.

Highlights of Christmas celebrations in different parts of the United Kingdom are mixed with carols, music, song, comedy, ventriloquism and even ballet - all brought to you “at enormous expense” under the watchful eye of our illustrious master of ceremonies, Mr John Moxon.

The show takes place at the John Clare Theatre (above the library) with performances from Wednesday, November 30, to Friday, December 2, at 7.30pm and a matinee performance on Saturday, December 3, at 2.30pm.

There is no better way to start your Christmas celebrations.

Tickets (£10.00) available now from Peterborough Visitors Centre ijn Bridge Street, tel: 01733 452336.