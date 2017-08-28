Full range of activities for 10th Whittlesey Festival

Whittlesey Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary on Sunday, September 10 with more than 8,000 expected to turn up.

The day begins at 9.45am with a parade and finishes at 4pm.

One of the highlights is the display of approximately 120 vintage cars and motorcycles along Market Street and Broad Street, with models ranging from the 1920’s Morris Oxford Cabriolet, and Austins and Fords from the 30s and 40s.

There is also a rare opportunity to see a Gilbern which has been totally restored by retired racing mechanic David Nicholson.

David Burton, who organises this aspect of the festival, said: “The display is enjoyed by both the public and the exhibitors who get immense satisfaction in showcasing their pride and joy.

“We thank them all for their support and look forward to seeing everyone in September.”

Other entertainment includes a full programme of music and dance (including Lindy Hop and traditional Irish dancers) with headline acts this year including The Romford Drum and Trumpet Band, Peterborough Highland Band and the ‘Cockney Pride’ Pearly King and Queen.

In addition, there are a vast array of stalls, a craft fair and a schools art exhibition.

Activities for the family include rides for the children - some of which are subsidised - free face painting and puppet shows, including puppet workshops for children for the first time.

It is traditional at the festival to have a World War II flypast and this year the crowd will be treated to the Dakota and the Hurricane gracing the skies on the day.