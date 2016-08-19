From Pokémon Go to a giant screen, it’s all going digital in Peterborough celebration of youth

Organisers will pull out all the stops to make Saturday’s Celebration of Youth Day (CYD) in Peterborough city centre a digital spectacular .

The free festival from 10am to 7.30pm, organised by YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, will feature a giant, interactive digital screen showcasing live-feeds across the three stages, plus fantastic radio broadcasting opportunities from Peterborough Community Radio young people’s programme.

The Endeavour. EMN-150120-162020001

Situated beside the Guildhall on the festival day (it is the ultimate chance for young people to showcase their talents, skills, and achievements across the arts, sports, academia and enterprise) will be a huge digital screen so CYD goers can catch all the action across the stages.

The screen will feature three channels and will broadcast live footage from across the site, advertising from stall holders and organisations involved in the festival, and a social media stream where the public can tweet and post facebook photos and comments about the day using hashtag #cydfestival to get their few moments of fame and join in the celebration.

To add to the digital extravaganza, The Young People Radio Project funded by BBC Children In Need, part of Peterborough Community Radio (PCR), will be showcasing the radio production training and volunteering opportunities it has available for 10 – 18 year olds.

Involved in the event will be 10 skilled young people from the project, who will be providing top- notch coverage of the festival. They will work with hosts Charley Genever and Skilly Skillz to conduct interviews with performers, stallholders, organisations and the public.

Classical Reflection

The young people will produce a short film of the event, as well as a full-length podcast to be broadcast on PCR Youth Radio Show on Friday 26th August.

Jo Feather, Youth Involvement Officer, said: “I am really looking forward to the project being involved, it’s a real opportunity for all the young people to work together and create something about our community. We want young people attending the event to be involved on the day too.

“There will be opportunities to sign up for our radio production training and to have a go at creating your own radio jingle.”

If that wasn’t enough, for Pokémon trainers looking to catch them all, CYD will be making sure that all nearby pokéstops will be topped up with lures throughout the day, to make sure the city’s young trainers can be the very best! Users of Pokémon Go will also be encourage by hosts Charley and Skilly to get their prized Pokémon featured on the big screen by tweeting in.

YMCA Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are delighted to announce that Bauer Media are supporting the digital campaign for CYD. Head of HR and Development for Bauer Media, Sarah Tegerdine, said: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring this event because we think that the Celebration of Youth Day is an amazing local cause for Bauer to support”.

WHAT TO SEE - where and when to catch the action

main stage

1020-1030 Opening Ceremony & Parade

1100-1130 Ken Stimpson Community Choir

1145-1150 Andrew Heung - Doll Face:

Short Film on The Big Screen

1200-1230 Satya Dub Orchestra

1300-1330 Thomas Dunleavy

1430-1500 The Wise Naive

1530-1600 Kindred KYT Summer Musical Company: Little Shop of Horrors

1640-1645 Aixsponza Seed: Short Film on The Big Screen

HEADLINE SET - CATHEDRAL SQUARE

1645-1715 Classical Reflection

Peterborough’s very own hypnotic and enchanting opera duo from BBC’s THE VOICE will be singing a collection of their favourite songs

1720-1755 Skilly Skillz

Peterborough’s very own awe inspiring UK beatboxing champion and human percussionist

1800-1820 Charley Genever

Peterborough’s youngest ever and current Poet Laureate

1825-1855 The Staycations

The region’s premier Indie Pop band having sold out Cambridge Junction twice and featuring on BBC Introducing.

1900-1930 The Endeavour

Peterborough’s hottest alt rock band fresh back from a UK Tour and featuring on BBC Introducing.

CATHEDRAL stage

1130-1200 Emily Seaton

1230-1245 Laurie & Haleema

1245-1300 Andy Hughes

1330-1400 Jessie’s Ghost

1430-1445 Progressive Artists Collective CAPITAL (Pt I)

1445-1500 Freakspeak Presents: Adi Smalls.

1530-1600 Rufus.

1600-1615 Progressive Artists Collective - CAPITAL (Pt II).

1615-1645 Meg & Tom

GAMES GREEN

1030-1100 Living Sport

1100-1130 Army - TEAM CHALLENGE

1200-1230 MPSK Martial Arts

1300-1330 Living Sport

1400-1430 YMCA Zumba Headline Set 1500-1530 PRUFC Ladies

PICCOLO STAGE

1130-1200 Holly-Jean Orridge

1230-1300 PICCOLO plays outside! Feat. Indian Summer

1330-1400 Christian Smith

1400-1430 Amarimba Art Live

1500-1530 Caustic Lights

1600-1645 Met Lounge Presents: OPEN MIC

STORY CORNER

1030-1645 An outdoor library for all accepting book donations for Peterborough’s child services with live readings from local celebrities and role models.

EDUCATION, ENTERPRISE AND CAREERS ZONE

Digital People in Peterborough; Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians; Your Choice Unlimited - PCR FM Youth Radio; The

Skills Service; Peterborough Music Hub; CV Surgery; Bauer Media; University Centre Peterborough; Walters Ltd; YMCA: Access to Employment; LearnDirect; 3A