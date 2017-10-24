FREE pumpkin craft event in Peterborough

Peterborough’s Metro Bank is holding a FREE Halloween craft event and is inviting city residents to take part in the fun.

The new branch in Long Causeway will be holding a pumpkin decorating event on Sunday, October 29, as well as giving local children the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Metro Bank’s mascot, Metro Man.

Iain Kirkpatrick, Managing Director of Retail Banking at Metro Bank said: “Our stores aren’t just a place to bank, they’re a real hub for the local community and we love using the space to host fun and engaging events throughout the year. Our ‘spook-tacular’ pumpkin craft event is always a winner with families and we look forward to celebrating with everyone later this month.”

The Halloween craft event will be held between 12noon and 4pm.