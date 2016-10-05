Free fireworks display in Peterborough this week

A free family firework display will be held in Peterborough tomorrow night, Thursday October 6.

Known for their fireworks range, JTF Mega Discount Warehouse is offering a free fireworks display on Thursday.

The fireworks display will be held at Peterborough Rugby Club, Second Drove, Fengate, Peterborough PE1 5XA at 7.30pm.

Not only will there be an impressive fireworks display, on the night there will also be lots of freebies available in-store at JTF Mega Discount Warehouse on Padholme Road East between 6pm-9pm.

There will be free food and drink including; hotdogs, hot drinks, sweets and treats. Adults have the chance to win a ‘mega fireworks bundle’ worth £200.

There will also be attendance of JTF’s local charity partners; animal charity, Mutts Nutts and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. JTF Mega Discount Warehouse is offering a raffle prize for each of the charities to use for fundraising on the night.

Liam Gill; Retail Director said “All of our customers and the surrounding local community look forward to our fireworks display nights as they know it’s an explosive evening. I’m proud to say that this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before.”