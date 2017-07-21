FREE family stand up paddle board day at Tallington Lakes

A free family day that’s touring the UK is heading to Tallington lakes next weekend.

British stand up paddle board (SUP) brand, Red Paddle Co is packing up its bus for an epic road trip around the UK, giving everyone who joins it the opportunity to ‘have a go’ for FREE and see for themselves why SUP is the world’s fastest growing watersport.

The tour is visiting Tallington Lakes, near Peterborough, on Sunday July 30 and you’re invited!

So, if you’ve ever fancied trying stand up paddle boarding, perfecting that ultimate Facebook profile shot or simply seeing why millions of people around the world are hooked on SUP then this event is just for you!

With a board to match every rider, whether a complete beginner or a seasoned racer, the tour is open to all, providing visitors with the chance to meet other riders, find out more about the sport and put to the test some of the boards under expert supervision.

The tour is designed for the young and old with the number one objective to get out on the water and have some fun!

Red Paddle Co is also be bringing some friends along to make the tour a ‘must attend’ event in the fitness or watersport lover’s calendar including intensely fun ‘exercise’ classes by the Rabble team featuring immersive team games, suitable for everyone.

“Stand up paddle boarding has undoubtedly been taking over the watersports world,” said Charlotte Green, Head of Marketing at Red Paddle Co. “Most people have heard of SUP and if they’ve not tried it then it’s certainly gone on people’s list of ‘things to do’.

“We’re giving everyone the opportunity to try SUP completely for free and get a feel for what it entails. For more experienced paddlers, improver sessions will be on offer to hone your skills. There will also be SUP Yoga classes – one of the hottest new activities to centre your chi - as well as SUP fitness classes to take your paddle boarding skills to the next level.

“Regardless of experience giving it a go is undoubtedly the best way for people to see if SUP is for them and we’re outrageously confident that people will be hooked as soon as they get on!”

For further information or to book your place visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/red-paddle-co-14545654801