Free dance workshops to take over Peterborough’s Cathedral Square

FREE dance and drama performances will take over Peterborough’s Cathedral Square this afternoon as a warm up to Key Feste.

Pre-feste will feature two performances of Company Chameleon’s Of Man and Beast on Wednesday August 30, in between which there will be a workshop by the dance company suitable for 11–15 year olds.

For little ones aged 10 and below there will be the chance to make some colourful festival flags to get into the feste spirit!

An unforgettable outdoor dance piece uncovering the many faces of masculinity, Of Man and Beast provides a powerful and sensitive look at what it’s like to be part of an all male group. A fast paced, high energy performance by five exceptional male dancers, the show is different throughout with laugh out loud funny moments in parts mixed with dark and menacing in others.

There will be two performances of Of Man and Beast and a workshop in between where aspiring dancers can show off their talents. Places limited to 15 participants.

Performance times: 1.30pm and 5.45pm

Company Chameleon Dance Workshop: 3pm to 4pm

Festival Flag Drop in Workshop: 12pm to 1.30pm and 2pm to 5.30pm

To book a place on the Company Chameleon Dance workshop enquire at Peterborough Museum reception or call: 01733 864 663