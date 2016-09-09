Food, glorious food - and art at major exhibition in Peterborough

A major new exhibition Lucy + Jorge Orta: Food will open at the City Gallery in Peterborough Museum on Saturday by the same artists that created the spectacular Harvest Meal that took place in Cathedral Square last year.

The exhibition will examine the artists’ practice in the context of the major concerns of the 21st century: species loss, food security and food waste in the face of world population increase. Arts organisation Metal has curated the show which brings together key works by Lucy + Jorge on the theme created over the last twenty years. Lucy + Jorge will also be displaying new sculptures inspired by The Harvest Meal.

Peterborough was the host to the Orta’s their first major UK outdoor meal in their ongoing international series of community banquets as ‘social sculptures’, which sat 500 local residents for a lunch of locally sourced produce.

One hundredof the loaves of bread made by diners have since been cast in aluminium and will form a major new sculpture in the show. If you attended the meal, you may even see yours!

Lucy and Jorge designed bespoke porcelain plates for the Peterborough meal which will be shown alongside the others from around the world. Also in the exhibition, and being shown for the first time, is a new series of detailed botanical seed drawings which highlight the immense diversity of our natural world, currently under threat.

Running alongside the exhibition, Metal are programming workshops, talks and activities ranging from bread making, cooking demonstrations, artist talks and public debates on the politics of food.

On Saturday from 1 – 3pm Lucy and Jorge will be in the gallery talking about the work and their research into food, food waste and communal dining.

On September 17 and 18 you can join chefs and artists for a day of bread and butter making with Prevost head chef and Peterborough Telegraph columnist Lee Clarke, Annie Birchenough and artists Eloise Moody and Jemima Burrell. Visitors can also sample pickles and preserves made by the Women’s Institute.

You can also host your own meal by borrowing a ‘Lucy + Jorge Orta Harvest Home’ dinner set. For the duration of the exhibition, you can loan a bespoke dinner set for six people. The box includes limited edition Harvest plates, napkins, a printed table runner and conversation starters on the theme of food. In return, all Metal request is that you respond to the conversation provocations and share a photo of your meal. It’s free too.

Keep your eyes peeled as the Peterborough Telegraph will be bringing you more details of other ‘Food’ activities and events that will be taking place throughout the exhibition over the coming weeks including debates and film screenings.

For details on the exhibition, how to book workshops and talks or how to loan a dinner service visit metalculture.com or call 01733 893 077 or drop into the gallery to pick up a free guide.