Follow Thunder Road to The Met Lounge for The Boss tribute

Catch Bruce Springsteen tribute act Doug ‘The Boss’ Freeman & The Thunder Road Band at the Met Lounge tonight (Friday).

Regarded as the most sensational Springsteen tribute band in the UK the line up consists of Doug Freeman on lead vocals, Marco Cape on lead guitar, Pauly Greenwood on drums, Fabio Parisella on keyboards, Kasjusz Lipkowski on sax and Daniel Selway on bass guitar.

They have played all over the UK this year and are booked to play at the Hague next year for the Night at the Park Festival in June.

Prepare for an action packed, dynamic, high energy show delivering all the passion and emotion of The Boss, featuring smash hits such as Born To Run, Born in the USA, I’m on Fire, Thunder Road and many others from a stellar list of songs.

The show starts at 8pm.

There’s three new bands coming to The Met stage on November 17 - with one band the club has been nurturing for a while.

The Scruff may be new to Peterborough but they’ve been making some serious headway nationally. Their current single ‘Her’ was recently all over Radio 1’s playlist.

The Lucky Lessons are an alternative rock band from Peterborough, while Vigilantes play energetic Indie Rock. Their live shows have earned them support slots with bands such as The Subways and The Sherlocks.

Among The Citizens are a new 4 piece indie alternative band aged 16-17 from the Peterborough area. They supported The Extons at The Met the other week and made a really good impression.