First wave of shows announced for Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre under new management

The first wave of shows has been announced for Broadway Theatre under its new management team.

The theatre relaunches in the autumn with comedy acts, tribute bands and even an international music superstar.

Hal Cruttenden

Mark Ringer, the theatre’s managing director, said: “We secured full access to the building a lot later than we had hoped, so we are working hard to sign up and bring in as many acts as we can in the run-up to Christmas.

“However, we are in the excellent position that agents and managers are now contacting us directly to see if we can fit in those they represent within our calendar.

“So the word is out – not only do the paying public want reasons to visit the Broadway, we also have those who take to the stage wanting to savour our unique atmosphere.”

Below is a list of the shows, and their descriptions, as provided by the Broadway:

Doreen Tipton

Friday 1 September – Walter’s Launch

A daily feature at The Broadway will be the destination location Walter’s Bar & Eatery. Part of the most spectacular venue in the region, it will be open all day seven days per week from 9:00am as of 1st September 2017. The venue will offer quality food, coffees and alcoholic drinks, including draft beers and real ale in a unique and individual atmosphere. Walter’s will also showcase live music every day from 12 Noon until 3:00pm, which will be subtle laid-back jazz, classical and instrumental music. It will be played by one of our resident musicians, starting with pianist Martin Jewkes – harpists and acoustic guitarists will also be on the weekly schedule. Overlooking Broadway itself, Walter’s will be an ideal, comfortable and pleasant meeting place for friends and clients alike. The Box Office will also be open for taking bookings in-person.

Saturday 2 September – 9:00am to 6:30pm – 80th Anniversary relaunch of The Broadway

Taking place in The Broadway Suite and Walter’s Bar and Eatery, come and join us for a complimentary drink and samples from our wide range of food options. Find out more about the management team’s plans for The Broadway, and give us your ideas. There’ll also be theatre tours, drinks tastings, and pork scratchings samplings. The formal launch presentation will take place at Noon.

Saturday 2 September – Film Music Gala

Tickets almost all sold – book now to try and avoid disappointment. The BBC Concert Orchestra performing live on stage in a salute to Hollywood’s greatest composers. It will feature music from “Harry Potter”, “Indiana Jones”, “Lord of the Rings”, “Jurassic Park”, “James Bond”, and many more.

Sunday 3 September – Record Fair

Our beverage emporium, Walter’s Bar and Eatery, will be open all day, with food available too, from 9:00am. The Record Fair itself will be open from 11:00am to 9:00pm. So, why not come along for the social aspects as well the fair? We’ll be playing some vinyl on our decks during the event, too. All are welcome, and it’s just £1.00 entry on the door.

Thursday 7 September – Comedy Funhouse

The Broadway‘s first comedy and dinner event in The Broadway Suite. It will feature three great comedians, with the superb Hal Cruttendon as headliner, as seen on Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, and Have I Got News For You. Also on the bill are familiar TV faces Tanyalee Davis and James Dowdeswell. A fun night’s entertainment with a quality buffet meal included means this is something not to miss.

Friday 15 September – The Strange Doors

Experience the music of The Doors played live and accurately. Audiences don’t just get a Doors Tribute band, they are getting the ultimate Doors experience, including great costumes and authentic instruments. Doors fans can relive the psychedelic sixties and step back in time with a Doors tribute band which looks as good as it sounds.

Friday 22 September – WAW All-Star Wrestling

Action from the World Association of Wrestling, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon). Also featuring in the line-up are The Knight Family (the family of WWE’s Paige), Rowdy Ricky Knight and the UK Hooligans, plus more stars to be confirmed.

Saturday 23 September – The Everly Pregnant Brothers

A power house of parody fuelled on best bitter, pork pies and raucous gigs. They regularly play to sell-out crowds in their native South Yorkshire, and are rapidly growing a cult following far and wide. You’ll discover two hours of hilarious re-workings of your favourite hits, and they sum up their interests as ukuleles, pubs, stew and chips, trams and night-shifts – in effect living life how it should be lived, with a smile and a uke!

Saturday 30 September – The Revellers

2017 marks the 70th anniversary of The Revellers – who describe themselves as a group of caring extroverts who first decided, in 1947, that they could raise money for local charities by producing plays and concerts to entertain the local populace. And now, they celebrate their anniversary with a special occasion at The Broadway Suite on Saturday 30th September. true thespians, that prefer to extend themselves and the bounds of theatre whenever possible, and Revellers will continue to do so in the future.

Thursday 2 November – The Bohemians

An internationally renowned Queen Tribute band, you will be taken on a high energy roller coaster ride of a concert, featuring the back catalogue of one of the world’s most popular and iconic rock acts of all time. Right from the beginning you will be gripped by a bombastic, authentic audio-visual representation of Queen’s iconic Wembley ‘86 performance as The Bohemians burst onto the stage to the strains of “One Vision” and “A Kind of Magic”. So many fabulous hits to be covered but they’re all here, from the early piano and harmony heavy wonders of “Killer Queen” and “Don’t Stop Me Now”, to the later, catchy pop anthems of the eighties.

Thursday 9 November – Doreen: Rise of the Yam-Yam

Doreen Tipton is a name quickly spreading across the nation. A character with roots firmly in the Black Country, she is being pulled away to ‘foreign climes’, and the first territory to bag her is Peterborough. Ents24, the UK’s largest live guide, has just included her in their Top 20 List of Rising Comedy Stars, based on pure public demand and their tracking figures. A ‘Yam-Yam’ is the slang name that Brummies (people from Birmingham) give to their counterparts in the Black Country, but the humour in the show has smashed down borders. Please note this show contains adult humour and occasional strong language, and is recommended only for ages 16+.

Saturday 9 December – Alexander O’Neal

A huge name secured by The Broadway, Mr O’Neal is one of the R&B genre’s most iconic names. With chart smash “Criticize” having lit up dance floors across the world some 25 years after its original release, his sound has transcended generations. Signed by Prince to Warner Brothers Records back in the early days, his journey in and out of various band formations propelled him to be the solo artist that we know him as today. With his heart firmly in the music industry, and a loyalty to the thousands that still buy his records, O’Neal’s passion to keep his sound alive is ever-present.

For bookings, visit the new website at www.thebroadway.today or call in at the Visitor Information Centre in Bridge Street.

From September 1 the booking office telephone service will be open on 01733 806110 and you will be able to book tickets in person every day from 9am to 5.30pm at the theatre which is located at 46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RT.