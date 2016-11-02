Firework Fiesta to light up city

“Remember, remember the fifth of November...” and this year Peterborough’s biggest and most spectacular community firework display will be a night to remember, as it takes place on the traditional bonfire night date, 5th November, at the Peterborough Arena, East of England Showground.

Visitors this year can look forward to a truly dazzling display of fireworks by Titanium, the company behind the fireworks at the Commonwealth Games and New Year displays in London and Edinburgh. There will also be live music hosted by Heart FM and plenty of food outlets and fairground rides for families to enjoy.

Each year the popularity of the Firework Fiesta has grown with around 10,000 visitors enjoying last year’s event. To go with the plentiful free parking available the organisers have put together traffic plans to help ease the departure process.

Firework Fiesta, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Peterborough and Peterborough Minster and Round Table, is now established as the region’s premier firework display as well as a leading local charity fundraiser. So far a total of £33,000 has been raised for various charities and good causes in Peterborough.

Advance tickets are on sale now, priced at £3 for children aged under 15 (under twos are free) and £7 for adults. They can be purchased from a link on the Firework Fiesta website or from various outlets including: Van Hage Garden Centre, Queensgate Information Desk, The Cresset, Notcutts Garden Centre and Ferry Meadows Visitor Centre. Tickets will also be available on the gate at £5 for children and £10 for adults. For further details visit www.fireworkfiesta.com.