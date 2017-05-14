Fire station’s 50th anniversary

A fun-filled open day has been planned at Whittlesey Fire Station, Cemetery Road, to celebrate its 50 years of history in the town.

Old and new will be the theme of the day on Saturday, June 3 between 11.30am and 3.30pm, with events planned to celebrate both the history as well as the modern-day life of the on-call station.

Family-friendly events include ‘dunk the firefighter’, a bouncy castle, a BBQ, teas, ice cream and a tombola.

Modern-day fire engines will be on display too, along with a blue light simulator where video images of a call out are projected onto a screen to recreate what it is like to ride a fire engine to an emergency incident.

Firefighter Mark Rogers said: “It’s been a great event to organise and should be a lot of fun on the day so make sure you bring all your friends and family along.”