Festive family fun in Whittlesey

Whittlesey will be hosting this year’s annual Christmas Extravaganza on Friday 9 December.

Whittlesey’s Town Mayor, Alex Miscandlon, will kick off the festivities on the Market Square at 5pm and the evening will run until 8pm.

Brian Smithyman will be back to complete the Master of Ceremonies duties.

The evening will include performances by the dance group New Road Molly as well as face painting and balloon modeling by the Whittlesey Christian Church. There will also be performances from the Community Arts Organisation, 20Twenty Productions and the Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band.

To add to the atmosphere, the steam engine, Thursford organ and the Whittlesey Fire engine will also be making an appearance.

To entertain the children there will be a fabulous grotto, put together by the Whittlesey Tangent Club, for Santa to come and visit any children that may have some last minute requests.

There will also be funfair rides for the kids, hotdog stalls as well as a new Punch & Judy show to entertain all.

Also, new for this year, the extravaganza will be welcoming the Enchanted Princesses and Enchanted Hero as well as Marshall from the popular children’s television show - Paw Patrol.

The evening will also play host to various local charity groups who will be doing a little festive fund-raising. Local shops around the town are also encouraged to remain open a little later in the evening in order for vistors to complete a bit of extra Christmas shopping.

The evening will come to an end with festive carol singing supported by the Salvation Army Band accompanied by the St Mary’s Church choir and the Whittlesey Singers.